SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.19

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.19 and last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 449951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 21,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

