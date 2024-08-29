SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.95

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.95 and last traded at $55.94, with a volume of 191326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.69.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $786.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

