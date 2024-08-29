Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the July 31st total of 930,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRUUF traded down 0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 18.00. 187,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,188. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a one year low of 14.31 and a one year high of 25.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 18.50 and a 200 day moving average of 20.22.

About Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

