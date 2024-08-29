State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 604.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 62,431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,252 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,679,000 after acquiring an additional 505,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 215,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 144,077 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $58.69.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

