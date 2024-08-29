State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 11.5% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 154,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $74.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

