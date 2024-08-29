State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,572.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NVT opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average is $73.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.