State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $278,704,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,290 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,335,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,633,000 after acquiring an additional 559,019 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $53,980,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,074,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,366,000 after purchasing an additional 495,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $113.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $114.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

