StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IBTX. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $57.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.41. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $60.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $252.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

