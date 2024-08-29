StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.13. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

