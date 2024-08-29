Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 213 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 298.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 43.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.
Cooper Companies Stock Performance
COO stock traded up $9.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $104.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.16.
Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
