Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 335 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $495,694,000 after buying an additional 368,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 32,983 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.62. 3,960,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,837,973. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

