Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Stock Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.06% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

XONE remained flat at $49.83 on Thursday. 1,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,145. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $52.43.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

