Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.71. The stock had a trading volume of 428,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,314. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

