Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 914 Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.51. 2,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,127. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.