Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,481 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,361 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $692.90 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

