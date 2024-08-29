Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 20 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 66.7% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bensler LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 32.6% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,001.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,778. The stock has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,141.04 and a 52-week high of $2,048.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,750.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,643.74.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,067.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

