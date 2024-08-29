Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 2,474 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 485,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,085,000 after purchasing an additional 159,475 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,299,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 244,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 89,788 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 463,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,437,000 after acquiring an additional 78,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,215,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITOT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.64. 46,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,135. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.94 and a 200 day moving average of $115.86.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

