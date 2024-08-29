Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.10% of Intuitive Machines worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 429,531 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Intuitive Machines Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of LUNR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.86. 539,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,201,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. The company has a market cap of $605.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.21. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Machines

In other Intuitive Machines news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,463.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Machines news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,463.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 143,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $581,715.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,752.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,917 over the last ninety days. 73.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Machines Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

