Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 876 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,058. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

