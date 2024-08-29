StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading Up 25%

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) was up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 158,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 208,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

StrikePoint Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$6.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

About StrikePoint Gold

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

