Sui Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.20 Billion (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Sui has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Sui coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001390 BTC on popular exchanges. Sui has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and approximately $264.31 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,596,086,127 coins. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,596,086,126.6588883 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.81834703 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $292,667,841.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

