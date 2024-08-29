Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Up 311.8% in August

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 311.8% from the July 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:SUTNY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. 131,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,469. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

