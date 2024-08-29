Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the July 31st total of 50,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 789,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Superior Industries International by 818.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 782,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 697,367 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 171,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the first quarter worth $45,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

Superior Industries International Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SUP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.35. 10,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,734. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.47.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

