Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0316 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.91. 7,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,142. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $7.16.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

