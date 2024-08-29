Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0316 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Surge Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.91. 7,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,142. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $7.16.
About Surge Energy
