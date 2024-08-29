Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Buys 13,167 Shares of Stock

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 13,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $51,351.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 216,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 1,215 shares of Talis Biomedical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $4,811.40.

Talis Biomedical Price Performance

Talis Biomedical stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,516. Talis Biomedical Co. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.68.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company, focusing on developing medical devices for infectious diseases and other conditions at the point of care in the United States. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

