Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 80,437 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.4% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 32,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 152,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,546,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $94.73. 2,747,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,281,671. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $95.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.