Tate Deborah Taylor Sells 1,400 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $636,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of HSTM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 58,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,770. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.37 million, a PE ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,345,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,570,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,824,000 after buying an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 640,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,459,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 530,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

