TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Short Interest Update

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 1,066.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TBC Bank Group Stock Performance

TBC Bank Group stock remained flat at $33.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. TBC Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, insurance, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Corporate; Retail; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, pawnshop, and startup loans, as well as overdraft; working capital and fixed assets financing, credit line, trade finance, and business financing; treasury products; and term and savings deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

