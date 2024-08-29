Terra (LUNA) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Terra has a total market cap of $295.49 million and $21.63 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001129 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000655 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000581 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Terra
Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 835,717,123 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
