Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Lowered by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,653 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2,101.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,443 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 60.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,854,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $501,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Glj Research raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Tesla Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.75. 63,861,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,951,180. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.45. The firm has a market cap of $656.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.