Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Presidio Capital Management LLC

Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.7% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,765,933,000 after purchasing an additional 458,804 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,051,613,000 after buying an additional 135,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

TSLA stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.75. 63,861,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,951,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

