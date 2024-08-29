Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (TCBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on September 26th

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Texas Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Texas Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Texas Community Bancshares

In related news, COO Haskell Strange sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $27,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Community Bancshares news, COO Haskell Strange sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $27,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $112,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terri Baucum sold 1,954 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $26,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at $148,761.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,441 shares of company stock worth $133,076 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

