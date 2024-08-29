The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $30,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917,334. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.87.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

