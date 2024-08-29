The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Short Interest Update

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the July 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Container Store Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC increased its position in The Container Store Group by 72.6% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 470,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 197,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.
The Container Store Group Stock Down 17.2 %
NYSE:TCS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 672,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,136. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The Container Store Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
The Container Store Group Company Profile
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.
