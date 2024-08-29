The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $144.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $144.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $3.67 on Thursday, reaching $124.40. 64,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,655. Chart Industries has a one year low of $106.88 and a one year high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.00 and a 200 day moving average of $145.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 141.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 905.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

