The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Announces Earnings Results

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $742.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Stories

