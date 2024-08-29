The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Trading Down 4.2%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.91. 474,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,203,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 229,144 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.