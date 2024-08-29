The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Up 2,040.0% in August

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a growth of 2,040.0% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
The Swatch Group Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 174,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,088. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
