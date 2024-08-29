The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.68. 891,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $121.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

