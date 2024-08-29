The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Holdings Cut by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,070,000 after buying an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 334.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,545,000 after buying an additional 629,820 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,882,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 325,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.23. 188,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,815. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Toro from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

