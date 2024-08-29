The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,494,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,509,095. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

