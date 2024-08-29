The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Reduced by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Walt Disney by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,998,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,553,087. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $167.32 billion, a PE ratio of 99.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average is $104.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.