Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,095,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,235,605,000 after acquiring an additional 117,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,842,762,000 after buying an additional 1,231,059 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,054,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,843,848,000 after buying an additional 156,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,113,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,715,436,000 after acquiring an additional 123,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,909,524,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $613.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $574.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $622.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

