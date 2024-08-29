Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Titan Medical Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.24. The stock has a market cap of C$6.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

