Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Short Interest Update

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the July 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Tivic Health Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivic Health Systems stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Tivic Health Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivic Health Systems alerts:

Tivic Health Systems Price Performance

Tivic Health Systems stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,391. Tivic Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tivic Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivic Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.