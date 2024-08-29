Tnf LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tnf LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.94. The company had a trading volume of 601,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,964,598. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.94. The firm has a market cap of $465.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.