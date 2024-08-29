Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,064. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

