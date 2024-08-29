Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Get Torrid alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Torrid

Torrid Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:CURV traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,996. Torrid has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $693.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $279.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Torrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its position in Torrid by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Torrid by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Torrid by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.