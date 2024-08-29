Trajan Wealth LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Trajan Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 0.7% during the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 66,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,302,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,022,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 218,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 19.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,427,000 after acquiring an additional 81,968 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WLY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.83. 176,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.86. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.70 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

