Trajan Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Trajan Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,427,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $3,424,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 17,716.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.81. The company had a trading volume of 455,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,832. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

